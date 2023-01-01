1 Namibian dollar to Romanian leus

Convert NAD to RON at the real exchange rate

1 nad
0.24 ron

1.00000 NAD = 0.24443 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 NAD0.24443 RON
5 NAD1.22213 RON
10 NAD2.44425 RON
20 NAD4.88850 RON
50 NAD12.22125 RON
100 NAD24.44250 RON
250 NAD61.10625 RON
500 NAD122.21250 RON
1000 NAD244.42500 RON
2000 NAD488.85000 RON
5000 NAD1222.12500 RON
10000 NAD2444.25000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Namibian Dollar
1 RON4.09124 NAD
5 RON20.45620 NAD
10 RON40.91240 NAD
20 RON81.82480 NAD
50 RON204.56200 NAD
100 RON409.12400 NAD
250 RON1022.81000 NAD
500 RON2045.62000 NAD
1000 RON4091.24000 NAD
2000 RON8182.48000 NAD
5000 RON20456.20000 NAD
10000 RON40912.40000 NAD