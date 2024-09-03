Swedish kronor to Romanian leus today

Convert SEK to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
436.77 ron

kr1.000 SEK = L0.4368 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
SEK to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 SEK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43940.4437
Low0.43010.4228
Average0.43500.4352
Change1.43%-0.82%
1 SEK to RON stats

The performance of SEK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4394 and a 30 day low of 0.4301. This means the 30 day average was 0.4350. The change for SEK to RON was 1.43.

The performance of SEK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4437 and a 90 day low of 0.4228. This means the 90 day average was 0.4352. The change for SEK to RON was -0.82.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7291.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Romanian Leu
1 SEK0.43677 RON
5 SEK2.18385 RON
10 SEK4.36769 RON
20 SEK8.73538 RON
50 SEK21.83845 RON
100 SEK43.67690 RON
250 SEK109.19225 RON
500 SEK218.38450 RON
1000 SEK436.76900 RON
2000 SEK873.53800 RON
5000 SEK2,183.84500 RON
10000 SEK4,367.69000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swedish Krona
1 RON2.28954 SEK
5 RON11.44770 SEK
10 RON22.89540 SEK
20 RON45.79080 SEK
50 RON114.47700 SEK
100 RON228.95400 SEK
250 RON572.38500 SEK
500 RON1,144.77000 SEK
1000 RON2,289.54000 SEK
2000 RON4,579.08000 SEK
5000 RON11,447.70000 SEK
10000 RON22,895.40000 SEK