Czech korunas to Romanian leus today

Convert CZK to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
1,966.45 ron

1.000 CZK = 0.1966 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0840.8541,453.464.32590.19635.1080.966
1 USD0.92310.7881,340.893.9983.2132.3890.891
1 GBP1.1711.26911,701.925.064105.61541.1091.131
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0620.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.19665 RON
5 CZK0.98322 RON
10 CZK1.96645 RON
20 CZK3.93290 RON
50 CZK9.83225 RON
100 CZK19.66450 RON
250 CZK49.16125 RON
500 CZK98.32250 RON
1000 CZK196.64500 RON
2000 CZK393.29000 RON
5000 CZK983.22500 RON
10000 CZK1,966.45000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON5.08532 CZK
5 RON25.42660 CZK
10 RON50.85320 CZK
20 RON101.70640 CZK
50 RON254.26600 CZK
100 RON508.53200 CZK
250 RON1,271.33000 CZK
500 RON2,542.66000 CZK
1000 RON5,085.32000 CZK
2000 RON10,170.64000 CZK
5000 RON25,426.60000 CZK
10000 RON50,853.20000 CZK