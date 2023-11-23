10 Czech korunas to Romanian leus

Convert CZK to RON at the real exchange rate

10 czk
2.03 ron

1.00000 CZK = 0.20329 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.09040.87191416.84.365890.879431.46160.96275
1 USD0.917110.7995841299.344.0038583.34528.85330.88295
1 GBP1.146921.2506511625.025.00723104.23536.08541.1042
1 KRW0.0007058160.0007696240.00061537710.003081450.06414410.02220610.000679537

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.20329 RON
5 CZK1.01644 RON
10 CZK2.03288 RON
20 CZK4.06576 RON
50 CZK10.16440 RON
100 CZK20.32880 RON
250 CZK50.82200 RON
500 CZK101.64400 RON
1000 CZK203.28800 RON
2000 CZK406.57600 RON
5000 CZK1016.44000 RON
10000 CZK2032.88000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON4.91913 CZK
5 RON24.59565 CZK
10 RON49.19130 CZK
20 RON98.38260 CZK
50 RON245.95650 CZK
100 RON491.91300 CZK
250 RON1229.78250 CZK
500 RON2459.56500 CZK
1000 RON4919.13000 CZK
2000 RON9838.26000 CZK
5000 RON24595.65000 CZK
10000 RON49191.30000 CZK