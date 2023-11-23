5000 Czech korunas to Romanian leus

Convert CZK to RON at the real exchange rate

5000 czk
1016.40 ron

1.00000 CZK = 0.20328 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.090450.87191416.814.36690.886831.46340.9628
1 USD0.9170510.7995841299.294.0038583.34828.85360.88295
1 GBP1.146921.2506511624.965.00745104.23936.08581.10426
1 KRW0.0007058110.0007696540.00061540110.003081570.06414890.02220720.000679563

How to convert Czech korunas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.20328 RON
5 CZK1.01640 RON
10 CZK2.03280 RON
20 CZK4.06560 RON
50 CZK10.16400 RON
100 CZK20.32800 RON
250 CZK50.82000 RON
500 CZK101.64000 RON
1000 CZK203.28000 RON
2000 CZK406.56000 RON
5000 CZK1016.40000 RON
10000 CZK2032.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON4.91933 CZK
5 RON24.59665 CZK
10 RON49.19330 CZK
20 RON98.38660 CZK
50 RON245.96650 CZK
100 RON491.93300 CZK
250 RON1229.83250 CZK
500 RON2459.66500 CZK
1000 RON4919.33000 CZK
2000 RON9838.66000 CZK
5000 RON24596.65000 CZK
10000 RON49193.30000 CZK