Swiss francs to Romanian leus today

Convert CHF to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
5,146.45 ron

1.000 CHF = 5.146 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0951.3581.532151.5451.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.3121.4761.665164.7151.798
1 GBP1.2721.171105.6931.7271.948192.7582.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Romanian Leu
1 CHF5.14645 RON
5 CHF25.73225 RON
10 CHF51.46450 RON
20 CHF102.92900 RON
50 CHF257.32250 RON
100 CHF514.64500 RON
250 CHF1,286.61250 RON
500 CHF2,573.22500 RON
1000 CHF5,146.45000 RON
2000 CHF10,292.90000 RON
5000 CHF25,732.25000 RON
10000 CHF51,464.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Swiss Franc
1 RON0.19431 CHF
5 RON0.97155 CHF
10 RON1.94309 CHF
20 RON3.88618 CHF
50 RON9.71545 CHF
100 RON19.43090 CHF
250 RON48.57725 CHF
500 RON97.15450 CHF
1000 RON194.30900 CHF
2000 RON388.61800 CHF
5000 RON971.54500 CHF
10000 RON1,943.09000 CHF