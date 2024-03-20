Israeli new sheqels to Romanian leus today

Convert ILS to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
1,246.96 ron

1.000 ILS = 1.247 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4721.6580.96818.22
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2641.7241.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1191.3481.5190.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Romanian Leu
1 ILS1.24696 RON
5 ILS6.23480 RON
10 ILS12.46960 RON
20 ILS24.93920 RON
50 ILS62.34800 RON
100 ILS124.69600 RON
250 ILS311.74000 RON
500 ILS623.48000 RON
1000 ILS1,246.96000 RON
2000 ILS2,493.92000 RON
5000 ILS6,234.80000 RON
10000 ILS12,469.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 RON0.80195 ILS
5 RON4.00977 ILS
10 RON8.01953 ILS
20 RON16.03906 ILS
50 RON40.09765 ILS
100 RON80.19530 ILS
250 RON200.48825 ILS
500 RON400.97650 ILS
1000 RON801.95300 ILS
2000 RON1,603.90600 ILS
5000 RON4,009.76500 ILS
10000 RON8,019.53000 ILS