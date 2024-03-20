Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus today

Convert BGN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,543.14 ron

1.000 BGN = 2.543 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3440.78818.943
1 EUR1.08511.7991.4751.6641.4580.85420.544
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.8110.47511.421
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.929

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54314 RON
5 BGN12.71570 RON
10 BGN25.43140 RON
20 BGN50.86280 RON
50 BGN127.15700 RON
100 BGN254.31400 RON
250 BGN635.78500 RON
500 BGN1,271.57000 RON
1000 BGN2,543.14000 RON
2000 BGN5,086.28000 RON
5000 BGN12,715.70000 RON
10000 BGN25,431.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39321 BGN
5 RON1.96607 BGN
10 RON3.93214 BGN
20 RON7.86428 BGN
50 RON19.66070 BGN
100 RON39.32140 BGN
250 RON98.30350 BGN
500 RON196.60700 BGN
1000 RON393.21400 BGN
2000 RON786.42800 BGN
5000 RON1,966.07000 BGN
10000 RON3,932.14000 BGN