Bulgarian lev to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Romanian leus is currently 2.545 today, reflecting a 0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.546 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 2.541 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-08-2024, with a 0.135% increase in value.