불가리아 레프 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 BGN → RON 변환

1,000 bgn
2,542.28 ron

1.00000 BGN = 2.54228 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:26
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 루마니아 레우
1 BGN2.54228 RON
5 BGN12.71140 RON
10 BGN25.42280 RON
20 BGN50.84560 RON
50 BGN127.11400 RON
100 BGN254.22800 RON
250 BGN635.57000 RON
500 BGN1271.14000 RON
1000 BGN2542.28000 RON
2000 BGN5084.56000 RON
5000 BGN12711.40000 RON
10000 BGN25422.80000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 불가리아 레프
1 RON0.39335 BGN
5 RON1.96673 BGN
10 RON3.93347 BGN
20 RON7.86694 BGN
50 RON19.66735 BGN
100 RON39.33470 BGN
250 RON98.33675 BGN
500 RON196.67350 BGN
1000 RON393.34700 BGN
2000 RON786.69400 BGN
5000 RON1966.73500 BGN
10000 RON3933.47000 BGN