중국 위안화 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 CNY → RON 변환

1,000 cny
631.68 ron

1.00000 CNY = 0.63168 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8609451.097591.11831.468181.63720.93323518.6397
1 GBP1.1615111.27475105.8341.70531.901621.0839721.6501
1 USD0.911150.784468183.02351.337751.491760.8503516.9838
1 INR0.01097470.009448740.012044810.01611290.01796790.01024230.204566

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 루마니아 레우
1 CNY0.63168 RON
5 CNY3.15842 RON
10 CNY6.31684 RON
20 CNY12.63368 RON
50 CNY31.58420 RON
100 CNY63.16840 RON
250 CNY157.92100 RON
500 CNY315.84200 RON
1000 CNY631.68400 RON
2000 CNY1263.36800 RON
5000 CNY3158.42000 RON
10000 CNY6316.84000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RON1.58307 CNY
5 RON7.91535 CNY
10 RON15.83070 CNY
20 RON31.66140 CNY
50 RON79.15350 CNY
100 RON158.30700 CNY
250 RON395.76750 CNY
500 RON791.53500 CNY
1000 RON1583.07000 CNY
2000 RON3166.14000 CNY
5000 RON7915.35000 CNY
10000 RON15830.70000 CNY