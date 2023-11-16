Chinese yuan rmb to Romanian leus today

Convert CNY to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
631.75 ron

1.00000 CNY = 0.63175 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801251.376150.920550.8047971.5438183.2121.3468
1 HKD0.12818510.1764010.1180010.1031630.19789210.66650.172639
1 CAD0.7266655.668910.6689360.5848171.1218360.46720.978672
1 EUR1.08638.47451.4949110.874151.6770490.39321.46303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Romanian Leu
1 CNY0.63175 RON
5 CNY3.15876 RON
10 CNY6.31752 RON
20 CNY12.63504 RON
50 CNY31.58760 RON
100 CNY63.17520 RON
250 CNY157.93800 RON
500 CNY315.87600 RON
1000 CNY631.75200 RON
2000 CNY1263.50400 RON
5000 CNY3158.76000 RON
10000 CNY6317.52000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RON1.58290 CNY
5 RON7.91450 CNY
10 RON15.82900 CNY
20 RON31.65800 CNY
50 RON79.14500 CNY
100 RON158.29000 CNY
250 RON395.72500 CNY
500 RON791.45000 CNY
1000 RON1582.90000 CNY
2000 RON3165.80000 CNY
5000 RON7914.50000 CNY
10000 RON15829.00000 CNY