kr1.000 DKK = L0.6669 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 DKK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66800.6680
Low0.66670.6657
Average0.66710.6669
Change-0.01%0.18%
1 DKK to RON stats

The performance of DKK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6680 and a 30 day low of 0.6667. This means the 30 day average was 0.6671. The change for DKK to RON was -0.01.

The performance of DKK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6680 and a 90 day low of 0.6657. This means the 90 day average was 0.6669. The change for DKK to RON was 0.18.

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.2551.61711.79590.823
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49710.91984.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94414.179109.176

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Romanian Leu
1 DKK0.66691 RON
5 DKK3.33455 RON
10 DKK6.66910 RON
20 DKK13.33820 RON
50 DKK33.34550 RON
100 DKK66.69100 RON
250 DKK166.72750 RON
500 DKK333.45500 RON
1000 DKK666.91000 RON
2000 DKK1,333.82000 RON
5000 DKK3,334.55000 RON
10000 DKK6,669.10000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Danish Krone
1 RON1.49945 DKK
5 RON7.49725 DKK
10 RON14.99450 DKK
20 RON29.98900 DKK
50 RON74.97250 DKK
100 RON149.94500 DKK
250 RON374.86250 DKK
500 RON749.72500 DKK
1000 RON1,499.45000 DKK
2000 RON2,998.90000 DKK
5000 RON7,497.25000 DKK
10000 RON14,994.50000 DKK