Polish zloty to Romanian leus today

Convert PLN to RON at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = L1.145 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
PLN to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 PLN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16951.1695
Low1.14471.1447
Average1.15761.1600
Change-2.11%-1.55%
1 PLN to RON stats

The performance of PLN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1695 and a 30 day low of 1.1447. This means the 30 day average was 1.1576. The change for PLN to RON was -2.11.

The performance of PLN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1695 and a 90 day low of 1.1447. This means the 90 day average was 1.1600. The change for PLN to RON was -1.55.

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0760.8651,379.4410.9423.341
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8230.9351,490.1411.81825.213
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1391.1231,790.6514.20130.297
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Romanian Leu
1 PLN1.14487 RON
5 PLN5.72435 RON
10 PLN11.44870 RON
20 PLN22.89740 RON
50 PLN57.24350 RON
100 PLN114.48700 RON
250 PLN286.21750 RON
500 PLN572.43500 RON
1000 PLN1,144.87000 RON
2000 PLN2,289.74000 RON
5000 PLN5,724.35000 RON
10000 PLN11,448.70000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Polish Zloty
1 RON0.87346 PLN
5 RON4.36731 PLN
10 RON8.73462 PLN
20 RON17.46924 PLN
50 RON43.67310 PLN
100 RON87.34620 PLN
250 RON218.36550 PLN
500 RON436.73100 PLN
1000 RON873.46200 PLN
2000 RON1,746.92400 PLN
5000 RON4,367.31000 PLN
10000 RON8,734.62000 PLN