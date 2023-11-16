Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus today

Convert BGN to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,541.35 ron

1.00000 BGN = 2.54135 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.922151.672381.372451.543331.34940.8069418.3324
1 EUR1.0844511.813611.488351.673661.463360.875219.8806
1 NZD0.597950.55138510.8206560.9228340.8068740.4825110.9619
1 CAD0.7286240.6718831.2185411.124510.9832050.58795613.3574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54135 RON
5 BGN12.70675 RON
10 BGN25.41350 RON
20 BGN50.82700 RON
50 BGN127.06750 RON
100 BGN254.13500 RON
250 BGN635.33750 RON
500 BGN1270.67500 RON
1000 BGN2541.35000 RON
2000 BGN5082.70000 RON
5000 BGN12706.75000 RON
10000 BGN25413.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39349 BGN
5 RON1.96746 BGN
10 RON3.93492 BGN
20 RON7.86984 BGN
50 RON19.67460 BGN
100 RON39.34920 BGN
250 RON98.37300 BGN
500 RON196.74600 BGN
1000 RON393.49200 BGN
2000 RON786.98400 BGN
5000 RON1967.46000 BGN
10000 RON3934.92000 BGN