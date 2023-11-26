10 Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

Convert BGN to RON at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
25.41 ron

1.00000 BGN = 2.54060 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54060 RON
5 BGN12.70300 RON
10 BGN25.40600 RON
20 BGN50.81200 RON
50 BGN127.03000 RON
100 BGN254.06000 RON
250 BGN635.15000 RON
500 BGN1270.30000 RON
1000 BGN2540.60000 RON
2000 BGN5081.20000 RON
5000 BGN12703.00000 RON
10000 BGN25406.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39361 BGN
5 RON1.96804 BGN
10 RON3.93608 BGN
20 RON7.87216 BGN
50 RON19.68040 BGN
100 RON39.36080 BGN
250 RON98.40200 BGN
500 RON196.80400 BGN
1000 RON393.60800 BGN
2000 RON787.21600 BGN
5000 RON1968.04000 BGN
10000 RON3936.08000 BGN