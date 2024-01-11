폴란드 즈워티 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 PLN → RON 변환

1000 pln
1141.37 ron

1.00000 PLN = 1.14137 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

폴란드 즈워티 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 PLN → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 루마니아 레우
1 PLN1.14137 RON
5 PLN5.70685 RON
10 PLN11.41370 RON
20 PLN22.82740 RON
50 PLN57.06850 RON
100 PLN114.13700 RON
250 PLN285.34250 RON
500 PLN570.68500 RON
1000 PLN1141.37000 RON
2000 PLN2282.74000 RON
5000 PLN5706.85000 RON
10000 PLN11413.70000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 RON0.87614 PLN
5 RON4.38069 PLN
10 RON8.76138 PLN
20 RON17.52276 PLN
50 RON43.80690 PLN
100 RON87.61380 PLN
250 RON219.03450 PLN
500 RON438.06900 PLN
1000 RON876.13800 PLN
2000 RON1752.27600 PLN
5000 RON4380.69000 PLN
10000 RON8761.38000 PLN