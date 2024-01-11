이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 ILS → RON 변환

1,000 ils
1,207.83 ron

1.00000 ILS = 1.20783 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 이스라엘 신 셰켈

ILS → USD

ILS → EUR

ILS → GBP

ILS → INR

ILS → JPY

ILS → RUB

ILS → AUD

ILS → ZAR

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 루마니아 레우
1 ILS1.20783 RON
5 ILS6.03915 RON
10 ILS12.07830 RON
20 ILS24.15660 RON
50 ILS60.39150 RON
100 ILS120.78300 RON
250 ILS301.95750 RON
500 ILS603.91500 RON
1000 ILS1207.83000 RON
2000 ILS2415.66000 RON
5000 ILS6039.15000 RON
10000 ILS12078.30000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 RON0.82793 ILS
5 RON4.13967 ILS
10 RON8.27934 ILS
20 RON16.55868 ILS
50 RON41.39670 ILS
100 RON82.79340 ILS
250 RON206.98350 ILS
500 RON413.96700 ILS
1000 RON827.93400 ILS
2000 RON1655.86800 ILS
5000 RON4139.67000 ILS
10000 RON8279.34000 ILS