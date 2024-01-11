일본 엔 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 JPY → RON 변환

10,000 jpy
311.48 ron

1.00000 JPY = 0.03115 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:29
일본 엔 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 일본 엔 / 루마니아 레우
100 JPY3.11482 RON
1000 JPY31.14820 RON
1500 JPY46.72230 RON
2000 JPY62.29640 RON
3000 JPY93.44460 RON
5000 JPY155.74100 RON
5400 JPY168.20028 RON
10000 JPY311.48200 RON
15000 JPY467.22300 RON
20000 JPY622.96400 RON
25000 JPY778.70500 RON
30000 JPY934.44600 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 일본 엔
1 RON32.10460 JPY
5 RON160.52300 JPY
10 RON321.04600 JPY
20 RON642.09200 JPY
50 RON1605.23000 JPY
100 RON3210.46000 JPY
250 RON8026.15000 JPY
500 RON16052.30000 JPY
1000 RON32104.60000 JPY
2000 RON64209.20000 JPY
5000 RON160523.00000 JPY
10000 RON321046.00000 JPY