뉴질랜드 달러 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 NZD → RON 변환

1000 nzd
2818.85 ron

1.00000 NZD = 2.81885 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861521.0944590.92911.47111.645170.936618.6052
1 GBP1.1607411.27035105.5431.707541.909581.0871521.5954
1 USD0.91370.787185183.0821.344151.503190.8557516.9996
1 INR0.01099760.009474790.012036310.01617860.01809290.01030010.204612

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 NZD2.81885 RON
5 NZD14.09425 RON
10 NZD28.18850 RON
20 NZD56.37700 RON
50 NZD140.94250 RON
100 NZD281.88500 RON
250 NZD704.71250 RON
500 NZD1409.42500 RON
1000 NZD2818.85000 RON
2000 NZD5637.70000 RON
5000 NZD14094.25000 RON
10000 NZD28188.50000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 RON0.35475 NZD
5 RON1.77377 NZD
10 RON3.54754 NZD
20 RON7.09508 NZD
50 RON17.73770 NZD
100 RON35.47540 NZD
250 RON88.68850 NZD
500 RON177.37700 NZD
1000 RON354.75400 NZD
2000 RON709.50800 NZD
5000 RON1773.77000 NZD
10000 RON3547.54000 NZD