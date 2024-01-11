노르웨이 크로네 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 NOK → RON 변환

1,000 nok
439.04 ron

1.00000 NOK = 0.43904 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 루마니아 레우
1 NOK0.43904 RON
5 NOK2.19521 RON
10 NOK4.39042 RON
20 NOK8.78084 RON
50 NOK21.95210 RON
100 NOK43.90420 RON
250 NOK109.76050 RON
500 NOK219.52100 RON
1000 NOK439.04200 RON
2000 NOK878.08400 RON
5000 NOK2195.21000 RON
10000 NOK4390.42000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 RON2.27768 NOK
5 RON11.38840 NOK
10 RON22.77680 NOK
20 RON45.55360 NOK
50 RON113.88400 NOK
100 RON227.76800 NOK
250 RON569.42000 NOK
500 RON1138.84000 NOK
1000 RON2277.68000 NOK
2000 RON4555.36000 NOK
5000 RON11388.40000 NOK
10000 RON22776.80000 NOK