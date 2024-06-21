실제 환율로 RON → NOK 변환

20 루마니아 레우 → 노르웨이 크로네

20 ron
45.38 nok

L1.000 RON = kr2.269 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3691.5020.791.3540.89283.61
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6080.8461.450.95589.53
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.085
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9010.59455.664

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 RON2.26880 NOK
5 RON11.34400 NOK
10 RON22.68800 NOK
20 RON45.37600 NOK
50 RON113.44000 NOK
100 RON226.88000 NOK
250 RON567.20000 NOK
500 RON1,134.40000 NOK
1000 RON2,268.80000 NOK
2000 RON4,537.60000 NOK
5000 RON11,344.00000 NOK
10000 RON22,688.00000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 루마니아 레우
1 NOK0.44076 RON
5 NOK2.20382 RON
10 NOK4.40763 RON
20 NOK8.81526 RON
50 NOK22.03815 RON
100 NOK44.07630 RON
250 NOK110.19075 RON
500 NOK220.38150 RON
1000 NOK440.76300 RON
2000 NOK881.52600 RON
5000 NOK2,203.81500 RON
10000 NOK4,407.63000 RON