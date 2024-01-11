체코 코루나 → 루마니아 레우

실제 환율로 CZK → RON 변환

10,000 czk
2,023.50 ron

1.00000 CZK = 0.20235 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860591.097791.1241.467571.634820.9331418.6274
1 GBP1.1619911.27555105.8881.705351.899691.084321.6454
1 USD0.9110.783976183.01361.336951.489310.8500516.9695
1 INR0.01097410.009443940.012046210.01610520.01794060.01023990.204418

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

체코 코루나 → 루마니아 레우 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → RON 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 체코 코루나

CZK → EUR

CZK → USD

CZK → GBP

CZK → KRW

CZK → PLN

CZK → INR

CZK → TRY

CZK → CHF

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 체코 코루나 / 루마니아 레우
1 CZK0.20235 RON
5 CZK1.01175 RON
10 CZK2.02350 RON
20 CZK4.04700 RON
50 CZK10.11750 RON
100 CZK20.23500 RON
250 CZK50.58750 RON
500 CZK101.17500 RON
1000 CZK202.35000 RON
2000 CZK404.70000 RON
5000 CZK1011.75000 RON
10000 CZK2023.50000 RON
환율 루마니아 레우 / 체코 코루나
1 RON4.94193 CZK
5 RON24.70965 CZK
10 RON49.41930 CZK
20 RON98.83860 CZK
50 RON247.09650 CZK
100 RON494.19300 CZK
250 RON1235.48250 CZK
500 RON2470.96500 CZK
1000 RON4941.93000 CZK
2000 RON9883.86000 CZK
5000 RON24709.65000 CZK
10000 RON49419.30000 CZK