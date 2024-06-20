만 루마니아 레우 → 체코 코루나

실제 환율로 RON → CZK 변환

10,000 ron
50,047.70 czk

L1.000 RON = Kč5.005 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 체코 코루나 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → CZK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 체코 코루나
1 RON5.00477 CZK
5 RON25.02385 CZK
10 RON50.04770 CZK
20 RON100.09540 CZK
50 RON250.23850 CZK
100 RON500.47700 CZK
250 RON1,251.19250 CZK
500 RON2,502.38500 CZK
1000 RON5,004.77000 CZK
2000 RON10,009.54000 CZK
5000 RON25,023.85000 CZK
10000 RON50,047.70000 CZK
환율 체코 코루나 / 루마니아 레우
1 CZK0.19981 RON
5 CZK0.99905 RON
10 CZK1.99809 RON
20 CZK3.99618 RON
50 CZK9.99045 RON
100 CZK19.98090 RON
250 CZK49.95225 RON
500 CZK99.90450 RON
1000 CZK199.80900 RON
2000 CZK399.61800 RON
5000 CZK999.04500 RON
10000 CZK1,998.09000 RON