실제 환율로 RON → PLN 변환

5 루마니아 레우 → 폴란드 즈워티

5 ron
4.35 pln

L1.000 RON = zł0.8697 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
환율 루마니아 레우 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 RON0.86965 PLN
5 RON4.34825 PLN
10 RON8.69650 PLN
20 RON17.39300 PLN
50 RON43.48250 PLN
100 RON86.96500 PLN
250 RON217.41250 PLN
500 RON434.82500 PLN
1000 RON869.65000 PLN
2000 RON1,739.30000 PLN
5000 RON4,348.25000 PLN
10000 RON8,696.50000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 루마니아 레우
1 PLN1.14989 RON
5 PLN5.74945 RON
10 PLN11.49890 RON
20 PLN22.99780 RON
50 PLN57.49450 RON
100 PLN114.98900 RON
250 PLN287.47250 RON
500 PLN574.94500 RON
1000 PLN1,149.89000 RON
2000 PLN2,299.78000 RON
5000 PLN5,749.45000 RON
10000 PLN11,498.90000 RON