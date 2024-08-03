Chinese yuan rmb to Romanian leus today

Convert CNY to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
636.15 ron

¥1.000 CNY = L0.6361 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

CNY to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63680.6414
Low0.62560.6256
Average0.63080.6347
Change0.44%-0.38%
View full history

1 CNY to RON stats

The performance of CNY to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6368 and a 30 day low of 0.6256. This means the 30 day average was 0.6308. The change for CNY to RON was 0.44.

The performance of CNY to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6414 and a 90 day low of 0.6256. This means the 90 day average was 0.6347. The change for CNY to RON was -0.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Romanian Leu
1 CNY0.63615 RON
5 CNY3.18075 RON
10 CNY6.36149 RON
20 CNY12.72298 RON
50 CNY31.80745 RON
100 CNY63.61490 RON
250 CNY159.03725 RON
500 CNY318.07450 RON
1000 CNY636.14900 RON
2000 CNY1,272.29800 RON
5000 CNY3,180.74500 RON
10000 CNY6,361.49000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RON1.57196 CNY
5 RON7.85980 CNY
10 RON15.71960 CNY
20 RON31.43920 CNY
50 RON78.59800 CNY
100 RON157.19600 CNY
250 RON392.99000 CNY
500 RON785.98000 CNY
1000 RON1,571.96000 CNY
2000 RON3,143.92000 CNY
5000 RON7,859.80000 CNY
10000 RON15,719.60000 CNY