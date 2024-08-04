Malaysian ringgits to Romanian leus today

Convert MYR to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,015.32 ron

RM1.000 MYR = L1.015 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01531.0153
Low0.97330.9724
Average0.98270.9805
Change4.15%4.28%
1 MYR to RON stats

The performance of MYR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0153 and a 30 day low of 0.9733. This means the 30 day average was 0.9827. The change for MYR to RON was 4.15.

The performance of MYR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0153 and a 90 day low of 0.9724. This means the 90 day average was 0.9805. The change for MYR to RON was 4.28.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Romanian Leu
1 MYR1.01532 RON
5 MYR5.07660 RON
10 MYR10.15320 RON
20 MYR20.30640 RON
50 MYR50.76600 RON
100 MYR101.53200 RON
250 MYR253.83000 RON
500 MYR507.66000 RON
1000 MYR1,015.32000 RON
2000 MYR2,030.64000 RON
5000 MYR5,076.60000 RON
10000 MYR10,153.20000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RON0.98491 MYR
5 RON4.92454 MYR
10 RON9.84908 MYR
20 RON19.69816 MYR
50 RON49.24540 MYR
100 RON98.49080 MYR
250 RON246.22700 MYR
500 RON492.45400 MYR
1000 RON984.90800 MYR
2000 RON1,969.81600 MYR
5000 RON4,924.54000 MYR
10000 RON9,849.08000 MYR