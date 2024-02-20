1 thousand Romanian leus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RON to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
1,037.14 myr

1.00000 RON = 1.03714 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558251.0767589.3511.454641.649560.95070518.3683
1 GBP1.1684611.25815104.4041.69971.927461.1108621.4628
1 USD0.92870.794818182.98211.350951.531980.8829517.059
1 INR0.01119180.009578180.012050810.016280.01846160.01064020.205574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RON1.03714 MYR
5 RON5.18570 MYR
10 RON10.37140 MYR
20 RON20.74280 MYR
50 RON51.85700 MYR
100 RON103.71400 MYR
250 RON259.28500 MYR
500 RON518.57000 MYR
1000 RON1037.14000 MYR
2000 RON2074.28000 MYR
5000 RON5185.70000 MYR
10000 RON10371.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Romanian Leu
1 MYR0.96419 RON
5 MYR4.82096 RON
10 MYR9.64192 RON
20 MYR19.28384 RON
50 MYR48.20960 RON
100 MYR96.41920 RON
250 MYR241.04800 RON
500 MYR482.09600 RON
1000 MYR964.19200 RON
2000 MYR1928.38400 RON
5000 MYR4820.96000 RON
10000 MYR9641.92000 RON