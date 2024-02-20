20 Romanian leus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert RON to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 ron
20.74 myr

1.00000 RON = 1.03697 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558251.0767589.35181.454691.649430.9507618.3685
1 GBP1.1684611.25815104.4051.699761.927311.1109321.463
1 USD0.92870.794818182.98291.3511.531860.88317.0592
1 INR0.01119170.009578090.012050710.01628050.018460.01064070.205575

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 RON1.03697 MYR
5 RON5.18485 MYR
10 RON10.36970 MYR
20 RON20.73940 MYR
50 RON51.84850 MYR
100 RON103.69700 MYR
250 RON259.24250 MYR
500 RON518.48500 MYR
1000 RON1036.97000 MYR
2000 RON2073.94000 MYR
5000 RON5184.85000 MYR
10000 RON10369.70000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Romanian Leu
1 MYR0.96435 RON
5 MYR4.82173 RON
10 MYR9.64347 RON
20 MYR19.28694 RON
50 MYR48.21735 RON
100 MYR96.43470 RON
250 MYR241.08675 RON
500 MYR482.17350 RON
1000 MYR964.34700 RON
2000 MYR1928.69400 RON
5000 MYR4821.73500 RON
10000 MYR9643.47000 RON