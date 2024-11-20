Hong Kong dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert HKD to RON at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = L0.6050 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
HKD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 HKD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.60740.6074
Low0.58560.5703
Average0.59590.5840
Change2.28%5.37%
1 HKD to RON stats

The performance of HKD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6074 and a 30 day low of 0.5856. This means the 30 day average was 0.5959. The change for HKD to RON was 2.28.

The performance of HKD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6074 and a 90 day low of 0.5703. This means the 90 day average was 0.5840. The change for HKD to RON was 5.37.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Romanian Leu
100 HKD60.50240 RON
200 HKD121.00480 RON
300 HKD181.50720 RON
500 HKD302.51200 RON
1000 HKD605.02400 RON
2000 HKD1,210.04800 RON
2500 HKD1,512.56000 RON
3000 HKD1,815.07200 RON
4000 HKD2,420.09600 RON
5000 HKD3,025.12000 RON
10000 HKD6,050.24000 RON
20000 HKD12,100.48000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RON1.65283 HKD
5 RON8.26415 HKD
10 RON16.52830 HKD
20 RON33.05660 HKD
50 RON82.64150 HKD
100 RON165.28300 HKD
250 RON413.20750 HKD
500 RON826.41500 HKD
1000 RON1,652.83000 HKD
2000 RON3,305.66000 HKD
5000 RON8,264.15000 HKD
10000 RON16,528.30000 HKD