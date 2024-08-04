Turkish liras to Romanian leus today

Convert TRY to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
137.32 ron

TL1.000 TRY = L0.1373 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
TRY to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14080.1435
Low0.13730.1373
Average0.13880.1410
Change-2.37%-4.04%
1 TRY to RON stats

The performance of TRY to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1408 and a 30 day low of 0.1373. This means the 30 day average was 0.1388. The change for TRY to RON was -2.37.

The performance of TRY to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1435 and a 90 day low of 0.1373. This means the 90 day average was 0.1410. The change for TRY to RON was -4.04.

How to convert Turkish liras to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Romanian Leu
1 TRY0.13732 RON
5 TRY0.68660 RON
10 TRY1.37319 RON
20 TRY2.74638 RON
50 TRY6.86595 RON
100 TRY13.73190 RON
250 TRY34.32975 RON
500 TRY68.65950 RON
1000 TRY137.31900 RON
2000 TRY274.63800 RON
5000 TRY686.59500 RON
10000 TRY1,373.19000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Turkish Lira
1 RON7.28232 TRY
5 RON36.41160 TRY
10 RON72.82320 TRY
20 RON145.64640 TRY
50 RON364.11600 TRY
100 RON728.23200 TRY
250 RON1,820.58000 TRY
500 RON3,641.16000 TRY
1000 RON7,282.32000 TRY
2000 RON14,564.64000 TRY
5000 RON36,411.60000 TRY
10000 RON72,823.20000 TRY