10 Turkish liras to Romanian leus

Convert TRY to RON at the real exchange rate

10 try
1.72 ron

1.00000 TRY = 0.17179 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11 UTC
TRY to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.444151.659720.9633518.8959
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668351.917381.1128621.8294
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37461.579780.91717.9858
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01651070.01897520.01101440.216033

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Romanian Leu
1 TRY0.17179 RON
5 TRY0.85896 RON
10 TRY1.71792 RON
20 TRY3.43584 RON
50 TRY8.58960 RON
100 TRY17.17920 RON
250 TRY42.94800 RON
500 TRY85.89600 RON
1000 TRY171.79200 RON
2000 TRY343.58400 RON
5000 TRY858.96000 RON
10000 TRY1717.92000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Turkish Lira
1 RON5.82099 TRY
5 RON29.10495 TRY
10 RON58.20990 TRY
20 RON116.41980 TRY
50 RON291.04950 TRY
100 RON582.09900 TRY
250 RON1455.24750 TRY
500 RON2910.49500 TRY
1000 RON5820.99000 TRY
2000 RON11641.98000 TRY
5000 RON29104.95000 TRY
10000 RON58209.90000 TRY