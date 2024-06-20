만 루마니아 레우 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 RON → CNY 변환

10,000 ron
15,618.10 cny

L1.000 RON = ¥1.562 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:08
환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 RON1.56181 CNY
5 RON7.80905 CNY
10 RON15.61810 CNY
20 RON31.23620 CNY
50 RON78.09050 CNY
100 RON156.18100 CNY
250 RON390.45250 CNY
500 RON780.90500 CNY
1000 RON1,561.81000 CNY
2000 RON3,123.62000 CNY
5000 RON7,809.05000 CNY
10000 RON15,618.10000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 루마니아 레우
1 CNY0.64028 RON
5 CNY3.20142 RON
10 CNY6.40284 RON
20 CNY12.80568 RON
50 CNY32.01420 RON
100 CNY64.02840 RON
250 CNY160.07100 RON
500 CNY320.14200 RON
1000 CNY640.28400 RON
2000 CNY1,280.56800 RON
5000 CNY3,201.42000 RON
10000 CNY6,402.84000 RON