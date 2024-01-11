이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 ILS → CNY 변환

1000 ils
1910.16 cny

1.00000 ILS = 1.91016 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:50
이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ILS1.91016 CNY
5 ILS9.55080 CNY
10 ILS19.10160 CNY
20 ILS38.20320 CNY
50 ILS95.50800 CNY
100 ILS191.01600 CNY
250 ILS477.54000 CNY
500 ILS955.08000 CNY
1000 ILS1910.16000 CNY
2000 ILS3820.32000 CNY
5000 ILS9550.80000 CNY
10000 ILS19101.60000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 CNY0.52352 ILS
5 CNY2.61758 ILS
10 CNY5.23516 ILS
20 CNY10.47032 ILS
50 CNY26.17580 ILS
100 CNY52.35160 ILS
250 CNY130.87900 ILS
500 CNY261.75800 ILS
1000 CNY523.51600 ILS
2000 CNY1047.03200 ILS
5000 CNY2617.58000 ILS
10000 CNY5235.16000 ILS