노르웨이 크로네 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 NOK → CNY 변환

1000 nok
693.45 cny

1.00000 NOK = 0.69345 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:53
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610451.0949590.94281.470031.642960.93509518.6031
1 GBP1.1613811.27165105.6191.707251.90811.08621.6052
1 USD0.913250.78638183.05661.342551.500490.8540516.9899
1 INR0.01099590.0094680.0120410.01616430.01806580.01028270.204558

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 노르웨이 크로네

NOK → USD

NOK → EUR

NOK → INR

NOK → GBP

NOK → SEK

NOK → KRW

NOK → PLN

NOK → DKK

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.69345 CNY
5 NOK3.46724 CNY
10 NOK6.93448 CNY
20 NOK13.86896 CNY
50 NOK34.67240 CNY
100 NOK69.34480 CNY
250 NOK173.36200 CNY
500 NOK346.72400 CNY
1000 NOK693.44800 CNY
2000 NOK1386.89600 CNY
5000 NOK3467.24000 CNY
10000 NOK6934.48000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CNY1.44207 NOK
5 CNY7.21035 NOK
10 CNY14.42070 NOK
20 CNY28.84140 NOK
50 CNY72.10350 NOK
100 CNY144.20700 NOK
250 CNY360.51750 NOK
500 CNY721.03500 NOK
1000 CNY1442.07000 NOK
2000 CNY2884.14000 NOK
5000 CNY7210.35000 NOK
10000 CNY14420.70000 NOK