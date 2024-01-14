10 노르웨이 크로네 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 NOK → CNY 변환

10 nok
6.97 cny

1.00000 NOK = 0.69651 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.69651 CNY
5 NOK3.48255 CNY
10 NOK6.96509 CNY
20 NOK13.93018 CNY
50 NOK34.82545 CNY
100 NOK69.65090 CNY
250 NOK174.12725 CNY
500 NOK348.25450 CNY
1000 NOK696.50900 CNY
2000 NOK1393.01800 CNY
5000 NOK3482.54500 CNY
10000 NOK6965.09000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CNY1.43573 NOK
5 CNY7.17865 NOK
10 CNY14.35730 NOK
20 CNY28.71460 NOK
50 CNY71.78650 NOK
100 CNY143.57300 NOK
250 CNY358.93250 NOK
500 CNY717.86500 NOK
1000 CNY1435.73000 NOK
2000 CNY2871.46000 NOK
5000 CNY7178.65000 NOK
10000 CNY14357.30000 NOK