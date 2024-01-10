불가리아 레프 → 중국 위안화

불가리아 레프 → 중국 위안화

1,000 bgn
4,022.83 cny

1.00000 BGN = 4.02283 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
1 EUR10.86111.0969591.0861.467661.637360.9335418.6332
1 GBP1.1613111.27385105.7751.704351.901411.0841221.6381
1 USD0.911650.785022183.03571.337951.492650.8510516.9864
1 INR0.01097860.009454030.01204310.01611290.0179760.01024920.204567

불가리아 레프 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BGN4.02283 CNY
5 BGN20.11415 CNY
10 BGN40.22830 CNY
20 BGN80.45660 CNY
50 BGN201.14150 CNY
100 BGN402.28300 CNY
250 BGN1005.70750 CNY
500 BGN2011.41500 CNY
1000 BGN4022.83000 CNY
2000 BGN8045.66000 CNY
5000 BGN20114.15000 CNY
10000 BGN40228.30000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 불가리아 레프
1 CNY0.24858 BGN
5 CNY1.24290 BGN
10 CNY2.48581 BGN
20 CNY4.97162 BGN
50 CNY12.42905 BGN
100 CNY24.85810 BGN
250 CNY62.14525 BGN
500 CNY124.29050 BGN
1000 CNY248.58100 BGN
2000 CNY497.16200 BGN
5000 CNY1242.90500 BGN
10000 CNY2485.81000 BGN