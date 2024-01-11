덴마크 크로네 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 DKK → CNY 변환

1000 dkk
1054.67 cny

1.00000 DKK = 1.05467 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:36
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860451.0976591.14151.46751.634990.932918.6266
1 GBP1.1621811.27565105.9211.705481.900131.084221.6471
1 USD0.911050.783914183.03331.336951.489540.849916.9695
1 INR0.01097190.009440960.012043410.01610140.0179390.01023570.20437

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 덴마크 크로네

DKK → EUR

DKK → USD

DKK → SEK

DKK → GBP

DKK → PKR

DKK → AUD

DKK → NOK

DKK → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 덴마크 크로네 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.05467 CNY
5 DKK5.27335 CNY
10 DKK10.54670 CNY
20 DKK21.09340 CNY
50 DKK52.73350 CNY
100 DKK105.46700 CNY
250 DKK263.66750 CNY
500 DKK527.33500 CNY
1000 DKK1054.67000 CNY
2000 DKK2109.34000 CNY
5000 DKK5273.35000 CNY
10000 DKK10546.70000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 덴마크 크로네
1 CNY0.94816 DKK
5 CNY4.74081 DKK
10 CNY9.48162 DKK
20 CNY18.96324 DKK
50 CNY47.40810 DKK
100 CNY94.81620 DKK
250 CNY237.04050 DKK
500 CNY474.08100 DKK
1000 CNY948.16200 DKK
2000 CNY1896.32400 DKK
5000 CNY4740.81000 DKK
10000 CNY9481.62000 DKK