Convert DKK to CNY at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 dkk
1,045.34 cny

kr1.000 DKK = ¥1.045 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3741.62611.46689.803
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51310.66783.542
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.610.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0461.92813.599106.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1,04534 CNY
5 DKK5,22670 CNY
10 DKK10,45340 CNY
20 DKK20,90680 CNY
50 DKK52,26700 CNY
100 DKK104,53400 CNY
250 DKK261,33500 CNY
500 DKK522,67000 CNY
1000 DKK1.045,34000 CNY
2000 DKK2.090,68000 CNY
5000 DKK5.226,70000 CNY
10000 DKK10.453,40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0,95662 DKK
5 CNY4,78312 DKK
10 CNY9,56624 DKK
20 CNY19,13248 DKK
50 CNY47,83120 DKK
100 CNY95,66240 DKK
250 CNY239,15600 DKK
500 CNY478,31200 DKK
1000 CNY956,62400 DKK
2000 CNY1.913,24800 DKK
5000 CNY4.783,12000 DKK
10000 CNY9.566,24000 DKK