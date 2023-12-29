50 Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert DKK to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
52.68 cny

1.00000 DKK = 1.05362 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8682851.1069592.04241.465551.62060.9305118.7456
1 GBP1.151711.27485106.0031.687841.866411.0716621.5889
1 USD0.903350.784406183.14961.323951.464020.8405516.9345
1 INR0.01086460.009433670.012026510.01592250.01760710.01010890.203663

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 DKK1.05362 CNY
5 DKK5.26810 CNY
10 DKK10.53620 CNY
20 DKK21.07240 CNY
50 DKK52.68100 CNY
100 DKK105.36200 CNY
250 DKK263.40500 CNY
500 DKK526.81000 CNY
1000 DKK1053.62000 CNY
2000 DKK2107.24000 CNY
5000 DKK5268.10000 CNY
10000 DKK10536.20000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Danish Krone
1 CNY0.94911 DKK
5 CNY4.74557 DKK
10 CNY9.49113 DKK
20 CNY18.98226 DKK
50 CNY47.45565 DKK
100 CNY94.91130 DKK
250 CNY237.27825 DKK
500 CNY474.55650 DKK
1000 CNY949.11300 DKK
2000 CNY1898.22600 DKK
5000 CNY4745.56500 DKK
10000 CNY9491.13000 DKK