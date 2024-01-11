헝가리 포린트 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 HUF → CNY 변환

10,000 huf
208.04 cny

1.00000 HUF = 0.02080 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
헝가리 포린트 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HUF → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 헝가리 포린트 / Chinese Yuan RMB
2000 HUF41.60760 CNY
5000 HUF104.01900 CNY
10000 HUF208.03800 CNY
15000 HUF312.05700 CNY
20000 HUF416.07600 CNY
30000 HUF624.11400 CNY
40000 HUF832.15200 CNY
50000 HUF1040.19000 CNY
60000 HUF1248.22800 CNY
100000 HUF2080.38000 CNY
150000 HUF3120.57000 CNY
200000 HUF4160.76000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 헝가리 포린트
1 CNY48.06820 HUF
5 CNY240.34100 HUF
10 CNY480.68200 HUF
20 CNY961.36400 HUF
50 CNY2403.41000 HUF
100 CNY4806.82000 HUF
250 CNY12017.05000 HUF
500 CNY24034.10000 HUF
1000 CNY48068.20000 HUF
2000 CNY96136.40000 HUF
5000 CNY240341.00000 HUF
10000 CNY480682.00000 HUF