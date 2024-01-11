체코 코루나 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 CZK → CNY 변환

10000 czk
3203.98 cny

1.00000 CZK = 0.32040 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860691.097791.13791.467571.635060.93297518.6301
1 GBP1.1618611.2754105.8921.705151.899751.0839821.646
1 USD0.9110.784068183.02621.336951.489540.8499516.9719
1 INR0.01097240.009443620.012044410.01610270.01794060.01023710.204416

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

체코 코루나 → 중국 위안화 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CZK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CZK → CNY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 체코 코루나

CZK → EUR

CZK → USD

CZK → GBP

CZK → KRW

CZK → PLN

CZK → INR

CZK → TRY

CZK → CHF

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 체코 코루나 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.32040 CNY
5 CZK1.60199 CNY
10 CZK3.20398 CNY
20 CZK6.40796 CNY
50 CZK16.01990 CNY
100 CZK32.03980 CNY
250 CZK80.09950 CNY
500 CZK160.19900 CNY
1000 CZK320.39800 CNY
2000 CZK640.79600 CNY
5000 CZK1601.99000 CNY
10000 CZK3203.98000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 체코 코루나
1 CNY3.12111 CZK
5 CNY15.60555 CZK
10 CNY31.21110 CZK
20 CNY62.42220 CZK
50 CNY156.05550 CZK
100 CNY312.11100 CZK
250 CNY780.27750 CZK
500 CNY1560.55500 CZK
1000 CNY3121.11000 CZK
2000 CNY6242.22000 CZK
5000 CNY15605.55000 CZK
10000 CNY31211.10000 CZK