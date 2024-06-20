50 루마니아 레우 → 불가리아 레프

실제 환율로 RON → BGN 변환

50 ron
19.65 bgn

L1.000 RON = лв0.3930 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 불가리아 레프 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → BGN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 불가리아 레프
1 RON0.39301 BGN
5 RON1.96505 BGN
10 RON3.93010 BGN
20 RON7.86020 BGN
50 RON19.65050 BGN
100 RON39.30100 BGN
250 RON98.25250 BGN
500 RON196.50500 BGN
1000 RON393.01000 BGN
2000 RON786.02000 BGN
5000 RON1,965.05000 BGN
10000 RON3,930.10000 BGN
환율 불가리아 레프 / 루마니아 레우
1 BGN2.54446 RON
5 BGN12.72230 RON
10 BGN25.44460 RON
20 BGN50.88920 RON
50 BGN127.22300 RON
100 BGN254.44600 RON
250 BGN636.11500 RON
500 BGN1,272.23000 RON
1000 BGN2,544.46000 RON
2000 BGN5,088.92000 RON
5000 BGN12,722.30000 RON
10000 BGN25,444.60000 RON