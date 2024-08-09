20 Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

Convert BGN to RON at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
50.90 ron

лв1.000 BGN = L2.545 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54512.5505
Low2.53802.5380
Average2.54232.5436
Change0.10%-0.00%
1 BGN to RON stats

The performance of BGN to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5451 and a 30 day low of 2.5380. This means the 30 day average was 2.5423. The change for BGN to RON was 0.10.

The performance of BGN to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5505 and a 90 day low of 2.5380. This means the 90 day average was 2.5436. The change for BGN to RON was -0.00.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Romanian Leu
1 BGN2.54484 RON
5 BGN12.72420 RON
10 BGN25.44840 RON
20 BGN50.89680 RON
50 BGN127.24200 RON
100 BGN254.48400 RON
250 BGN636.21000 RON
500 BGN1,272.42000 RON
1000 BGN2,544.84000 RON
2000 BGN5,089.68000 RON
5000 BGN12,724.20000 RON
10000 BGN25,448.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bulgarian Lev
1 RON0.39295 BGN
5 RON1.96476 BGN
10 RON3.92952 BGN
20 RON7.85904 BGN
50 RON19.64760 BGN
100 RON39.29520 BGN
250 RON98.23800 BGN
500 RON196.47600 BGN
1000 RON392.95200 BGN
2000 RON785.90400 BGN
5000 RON1,964.76000 BGN
10000 RON3,929.52000 BGN