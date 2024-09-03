Singapore dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert SGD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
3,445.73 ron

S$1.000 SGD = L3.446 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
SGD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 SGD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.44973.4506
Low3.41683.3910
Average3.43333.4212
Change0.15%1.49%
1 SGD to RON stats

The performance of SGD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4497 and a 30 day low of 3.4168. This means the 30 day average was 3.4333. The change for SGD to RON was 0.15.

The performance of SGD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4506 and a 90 day low of 3.3910. This means the 90 day average was 3.4212. The change for SGD to RON was 1.49.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SGD3.44573 RON
5 SGD17.22865 RON
10 SGD34.45730 RON
20 SGD68.91460 RON
50 SGD172.28650 RON
100 SGD344.57300 RON
250 SGD861.43250 RON
500 SGD1,722.86500 RON
1000 SGD3,445.73000 RON
2000 SGD6,891.46000 RON
5000 SGD17,228.65000 RON
10000 SGD34,457.30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 RON0.29021 SGD
5 RON1.45107 SGD
10 RON2.90214 SGD
20 RON5.80428 SGD
50 RON14.51070 SGD
100 RON29.02140 SGD
250 RON72.55350 SGD
500 RON145.10700 SGD
1000 RON290.21400 SGD
2000 RON580.42800 SGD
5000 RON1,451.07000 SGD
10000 RON2,902.14000 SGD