20 Singapore dollars to Romanian leus

Convert SGD to RON at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
67.82 ron

1.00000 SGD = 3.39088 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SGD3.39088 RON
5 SGD16.95440 RON
10 SGD33.90880 RON
20 SGD67.81760 RON
50 SGD169.54400 RON
100 SGD339.08800 RON
250 SGD847.72000 RON
500 SGD1695.44000 RON
1000 SGD3390.88000 RON
2000 SGD6781.76000 RON
5000 SGD16954.40000 RON
10000 SGD33908.80000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 RON0.29491 SGD
5 RON1.47454 SGD
10 RON2.94909 SGD
20 RON5.89818 SGD
50 RON14.74545 SGD
100 RON29.49090 SGD
250 RON73.72725 SGD
500 RON147.45450 SGD
1000 RON294.90900 SGD
2000 RON589.81800 SGD
5000 RON1474.54500 SGD
10000 RON2949.09000 SGD