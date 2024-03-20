Hungarian forints to Romanian leus today

Convert HUF to RON at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
126.07 ron

1.000 HUF = 0.01261 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
How to convert Hungarian forints to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Romanian Leu
2000 HUF25.21400 RON
5000 HUF63.03500 RON
10000 HUF126.07000 RON
15000 HUF189.10500 RON
20000 HUF252.14000 RON
30000 HUF378.21000 RON
40000 HUF504.28000 RON
50000 HUF630.35000 RON
60000 HUF756.42000 RON
100000 HUF1,260.70000 RON
150000 HUF1,891.05000 RON
200000 HUF2,521.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 RON79.32130 HUF
5 RON396.60650 HUF
10 RON793.21300 HUF
20 RON1,586.42600 HUF
50 RON3,966.06500 HUF
100 RON7,932.13000 HUF
250 RON19,830.32500 HUF
500 RON39,660.65000 HUF
1000 RON79,321.30000 HUF
2000 RON158,642.60000 HUF
5000 RON396,606.50000 HUF
10000 RON793,213.00000 HUF