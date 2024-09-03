15,000 Hungarian forints to Romanian leus
Convert HUF to RON at the real exchange rate
HUF to RON conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.01262 RON
0
|1 HUF to RON
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0127
|0.0128
|Low
|0.0125
|0.0125
|Average
|0.0126
|0.0126
|Change
|0.92%
|-0.91%
|View full history
1 HUF to RON stats
The performance of HUF to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0125. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for HUF to RON was 0.92.
The performance of HUF to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0128 and a 90 day low of 0.0125. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for HUF to RON was -0.91.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Romanian Leu
|2000 HUF
|25.24640 RON
|5000 HUF
|63.11600 RON
|10000 HUF
|126.23200 RON
|15000 HUF
|189.34800 RON
|20000 HUF
|252.46400 RON
|30000 HUF
|378.69600 RON
|40000 HUF
|504.92800 RON
|50000 HUF
|631.16000 RON
|60000 HUF
|757.39200 RON
|100000 HUF
|1,262.32000 RON
|150000 HUF
|1,893.48000 RON
|200000 HUF
|2,524.64000 RON
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hungarian Forint
|1 RON
|79.21910 HUF
|5 RON
|396.09550 HUF
|10 RON
|792.19100 HUF
|20 RON
|1,584.38200 HUF
|50 RON
|3,960.95500 HUF
|100 RON
|7,921.91000 HUF
|250 RON
|19,804.77500 HUF
|500 RON
|39,609.55000 HUF
|1000 RON
|79,219.10000 HUF
|2000 RON
|158,438.20000 HUF
|5000 RON
|396,095.50000 HUF
|10000 RON
|792,191.00000 HUF