20 Singapore dollars to Romanian leus

Convert SGD to RON at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L3.522 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

RON
1 SGD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.52183.5218
Low3.46153.4177
Average3.49023.4718
Change0.64%3.05%
1 SGD to RON stats

The performance of SGD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5218 and a 30 day low of 3.4615. This means the 30 day average was 3.4902. The change for SGD to RON was 0.64.

The performance of SGD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5218 and a 90 day low of 3.4177. This means the 90 day average was 3.4718. The change for SGD to RON was 3.05.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SGD3.52176 RON
5 SGD17.60880 RON
10 SGD35.21760 RON
20 SGD70.43520 RON
50 SGD176.08800 RON
100 SGD352.17600 RON
250 SGD880.44000 RON
500 SGD1,760.88000 RON
1000 SGD3,521.76000 RON
2000 SGD7,043.52000 RON
5000 SGD17,608.80000 RON
10000 SGD35,217.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Singapore Dollar
1 RON0.28395 SGD
5 RON1.41975 SGD
10 RON2.83949 SGD
20 RON5.67898 SGD
50 RON14.19745 SGD
100 RON28.39490 SGD
250 RON70.98725 SGD
500 RON141.97450 SGD
1000 RON283.94900 SGD
2000 RON567.89800 SGD
5000 RON1,419.74500 SGD
10000 RON2,839.49000 SGD