Swedish krona to Romanian leus Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Swedish krona to Romanian leus history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Romanian leus (RON) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and RON historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.

1,000 sek
436.77 ron

kr1.000 SEK = L0.4368 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 3 Sept 2024
RON

Swedish krona to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Romanian leus is currently 0.437 today, reflecting a -0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.440 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.436 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.352% increase in value.

Top currencies on September 3, 2024

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75410.68983.9521.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7291.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0741.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

How to convert Swedish kronor to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

