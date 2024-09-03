Swedish krona to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Romanian leus is currently 0.437 today, reflecting a -0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.440 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.436 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.352% increase in value.